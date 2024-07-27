Kamala Harris Officially Declares Candidacy For US Presidential Elections
US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially declared her candidacy for the US presidential election, with a pledge that her "people-powered campaign" will secure victory in November.
Taking to social media platform X, Harris emphasized her commitment to earn every vote, stating, "Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for President of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote. And in November, our people-powered campaign will win."
The upcoming election on November 5 will feature Harris as the Democratic nominee, following President Joe Biden's endorsement. Former President Barack Obama also announced his support for Harris after Biden's recent withdrawal from the race.
Obama, in a post on X, shared that he and former First Lady Michelle Obama fully back Harris. "Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she'll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we're going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you'll join us," he wrote.
Prominent Democratic fundraiser and actor George Clooney also endorsed Harris for the presidency earlier this week. In an address from the Oval Office, President Biden praised Harris, calling her a "great vice president" and highlighting her experience, toughness, and capability. "She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people," Biden said.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre echoed this sentiment, stating that Harris is the most qualified individual to assume the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.