Nepali Sherpa Kami Rita Scales Mount Everest for 27th Time

A world-renowned Nepali Sherpa has scaled the Mount Everest for the record 27th time, breaking his own record to scale the world’s highest peak for the highest number of times.
As per sources, Kami Rita Sherpa (53) scaled the 8,849 metre (29,032-foot) mountain early in the morning along the traditional southeast ridge route, guiding a foreign climber.
It may be mentioned that Rita scaled Mount Everest for the first time on May 13, 1994. Besides Mount Everest, Rita has also scaled Mount Godwin-Austen (K2), Mount Lhotse, Mount Manaslu and Mount Cho Oyu. He also holds the record for most climbs over 8000 metres.
Kami Rita, who works as a senior mountain guide at the Seven Summit Treks, reached the summit under an expedition organized by the Kathmandu-based commercial adventure operator.
Meanwhile, as per sources, an Indian national on Wednesday scaled the world's seventh-highest mountain Mt. Dhaulagiri in Nepal.