Kathmandu's AQI Hits Record High, Emerges as World's Worst Polluted City

Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, finds itself engulfed in a thick layer of polluted haze, earning the dubious distinction of being the world's most polluted city.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) continues to plummet, with PM2.5 levels reaching alarming heights, registering 241 micrograms per cubic meter at 8 am local time, spiking to 258 by 10 am as office hours commence.
Forest fires raging across the country have only exacerbated the situation, with over 150 incidents recorded in a single day.
PM2.5, particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, has surpassed hazardous levels, posing grave health risks. Residents report respiratory issues, with throat irritation being a common complaint.
Visibility drops, disrupting airport operations, as levels plummet to 2000 meters. The lack of precipitation in the bowl-shaped valley worsens the situation, allowing pollutants to linger in the atmosphere.
Doctors warn of both short- and long-term health implications, including respiratory ailments, cardiovascular diseases, and even cancer. Nepal typically experiences heightened pollution levels during the dry months from March to May, exacerbated by the absence of rainfall to cleanse the air.
The World Health Organization (WHO) underscores the pervasive impact of air pollution, emanating from various sources including household combustion, vehicular emissions, industrial activities, and rampant forest fires.