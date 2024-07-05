Keir Starmer Officially Appointed UK Prime Minister By King Charles

In a historic shift, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was officially appointed as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by King Charles in a swift ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday. This marks the end of the Conservative era, as Starmer steps into the role previously held by Rishi Sunak.
Queen Elizabeth II, during her 70-year reign, saw 15 prime ministers. Her son, King Charles, who has been on the throne for around two years, greeted his third prime minister at the Palace.
Following his official appointment, Starmer addressed the nation in his inaugural speech as Prime Minister. Hundreds of Labour Party supporters gathered outside 10 Downing Street, waving flags and holding Union Jack umbrellas.
Starmer began his speech by expressing gratitude to his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, acknowledging him as the first "British Asian PM" and commending his "dedication and hard work."
He emphasized that the country has voted for change, declaring, "it is time for reset." Starmer assured that his government would work for everyone, irrespective of their political affiliations, underscoring his commitment to inclusivity and unity.