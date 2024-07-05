Labour Party's Historic Victory in UK Elections, Rishi Sunak Concedes Defeat

The Labour Party secured a landslide victory in the UK general election 2024 after reaching the 326 seat mark, ending the 14-year reign of the Conservative Party led by Rishi Sunak.
The landslide victory for the centre-left Labour Party positions Keir Starmer to soon assume the role of Prime Minister. Starmer, a former barrister who entered Parliament in 2015 and took over Labour leadership in 2020, has guided his party towards the political center.
Keir Starmer, the new British Prime Minister said “We did it!” in his victory speech moments after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the general election.
He said that the victory comes with a great responsibility, and pledged "national renewal" after 14 years of Conservative rule.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Conservative Party candidate in the elections, conceded defeat, acknowledging the victory of the Labour Party, according to CNN. Speaking from his constituency of Richmond and Northallerton in northern England, where he secured 47.5% of the vote, Sunak graciously admitted the Labour Party's success.
"I congratulate Keir Starmer and the Labour Party on their victory in this general election," Sunak stated. Expressing regret for the outcome, he took responsibility for the Conservative losses despite the efforts of dedicated candidates across the country. "I am sorry to those hard-working conservatives who lost tonight," he added.
Acknowledging the peaceful transition of power, Sunak assured that the handover would proceed smoothly. He further remarked, "I will address tonight's results in London before stepping down from the role of Prime Minister, a position to which I have devoted my utmost."