Kimberly Cheatle, US Secret Service Director, Resigns

Biden highlighted the challenges faced by Cheatle, stating, “As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service.” He also mentioned that an independent review of the incident on July 13 is ongoing, and he looks forward to assessing its findings. “We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon,” Biden added.