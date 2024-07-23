Kimberly Cheatle, US Secret Service Director, Resigns

Kimberly Cheatle has resigned from her position as Director of the US Secret Service, following scrutiny over the agency's management of former President Donald Trump’s security. President Joe Biden extended his gratitude to Cheatle for her “decades of public service” and emphasized her dedication and personal sacrifice in safeguarding the nation.
“Jill and I are grateful to Director Kim Cheatle for her decades of public service. She has selflessly dedicated and risked her life to protect our nation throughout her career in the United States Secret Service. We especially thank her for answering the call to lead the Secret Service during our Administration and we are grateful for her service to our family,” Biden stated in a White House release on Tuesday.
Cheatle’s resignation comes in the wake of ongoing investigations by lawmakers and an internal government watchdog into the agency’s handling of Trump's protection. The scrutiny intensified following a recent rally in Pennsylvania, where a gunman nearly killed Trump.
One individual was killed and several others were injured during the event, which saw Trump narrowly escape injury when Secret Service agents rushed the stage. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
Biden highlighted the challenges faced by Cheatle, stating, “As a leader, it takes honor, courage, and incredible integrity to take full responsibility for an organization tasked with one of the most challenging jobs in public service.” He also mentioned that an independent review of the incident on July 13 is ongoing, and he looks forward to assessing its findings. “We all know what happened that day can never happen again. As we move forward, I wish Kim all the best, and I will plan to appoint a new Director soon,” Biden added.
Cheatle’s resignation followed increasing calls from Congress members for her departure, with bipartisan demands for her impeachment. The pressure mounted after her testimony before the House Oversight Committee, where she was criticized for her unwillingness to answer several questions. Despite acknowledging “significant” and “colossal” issues with the rally’s security, Cheatle had previously resisted stepping down.