King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer, Receives Well-Wishes from World Leaders

Buckingham palace announced today that, King Charles at the age of 75 has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, discovered during a recent treatment for an enlarged prostate.
While the specific type of cancer remains undisclosed, it has been confirmed not to be prostate cancer.
The monarch began ‘regular treatment’ on Monday, prompting a temporary postponement of his public duties. However, the palace assured that Prince Charles is wholly positive about his treatment and eagerly anticipates resuming full public duty at the earliest oppourtunity.
The palace provided no additional details regarding the stage of cancer or a prognosis, emphasizing the king’s privacy during this time. Charles personally informed his sons about his diagnosis, with the Prince of Wales maintaining regular contact with his father.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, currently residing in United States, spoke with his father and making plans to travel to the UK to be by his side in the coming days.
Despite undergoing treatment as an outpatient, King Charles will continue his fulfilling his constitutional role as the head of state, managing paperwork and engaging in private meetings.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern for the speedy recovery and good health to King Charles III.
In a post on X, he posted, "I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III."
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the King a "full and speedy recovery" as did US President Joe Biden.