K.P. Sharma Oli Sworn in as Nepal's Prime Minister for the Fourth Time

K.P. Sharma Oli, leader of Nepal's largest communist party, has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the fourth time. President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office to Mr. Oli at Shital Niwas, marking the beginning of his tenure to lead a new coalition government amidst challenges to ensure political stability in the Himalayan nation.
At 72, Mr. Oli succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' following the latter's loss of a confidence vote in the House of Representatives. Mr. Oli's appointment was supported by the Nepali Congress, the largest party in Parliament, signaling a collaborative approach to governance.
Under Nepal's constitutional mandate, Mr. Oli now faces the task of securing a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days of assuming office. He needs a minimum of 138 votes in the 275-seat House of Representatives (HoR) to validate his position.
Earlier today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Mr. Oli, expressing readiness to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations. "Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries," Mr. Modi conveyed.
In a similar gesture, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed best wishes to Mr. Oli on behalf of the Indian National Congress, emphasizing the shared aspirations for enhanced cooperation and prosperity between India and Nepal.
As Mr. Oli takes charge once again, the region anticipates developments aimed at fostering stability and progress in Nepal, reinforcing its strategic relationship with neighboring India.