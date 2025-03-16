Lashkar-e-Taiba's Most Wanted Terrorist Abu Qatal Killed in Pakistan

QatLashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) most wanted terrorist, Abu Qatal, was murdered in Pakistan on Saturday night. al, a key operative of the terror outfit, was notorious for orchestrating multiple attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abu Qatal, a close aide of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, played a pivotal role in the June 9 attack on a bus carrying pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. Security agencies believe the attack was carried out under his leadership.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also named Abu Qatal in its chargesheet for his involvement in the 2023 Rajouri attack, further cementing his role in planning terror activities targeting civilians and security forces in the region.

Rajouri Terror Attack

On January 1, 2023, terrorists targeted civilians in Rajouri's Dhangri village, followed by an IED blast the next day. The attacks claimed the lives of seven people, including two children, and left many others seriously injured.

NIA investigations led to the charge-sheeting of five accused, including three Pakistan-based handlers of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. According to intelligence sources, these handlers were responsible for recruiting and dispatching LeT terrorists from Pakistan to carry out targeted attacks on civilians, particularly from the minority community in Jammu & Kashmir, as well as security personnel.

Several security agencies, including the Army, had been tracking Abu Qatal for his involvement in multiple terror incidents. His killing is considered a significant setback for Lashkar-e-Taiba, though details regarding the circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Security forces continue their vigilance against terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir, with counterterrorism efforts being intensified in the region.

