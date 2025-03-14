Putin Thanks Modi, Trump, Lula for Efforts to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday expressed gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former U.S. President Donald Trump, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for their efforts in resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin acknowledged the global efforts to mediate peace, stating, “We all have enough of our own domestic affairs to attend to. But many leaders, among them the President of China, the Prime Minister of India, and the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa, are addressing this issue and dedicating significant time to it. We are grateful to all of them because their efforts are aimed at achieving a noble mission—the mission of ending hostilities and loss of life.”

Putin noted Russia’s willingness to accept a ceasefire proposal but insisted that it must lead to a lasting peace and address the root causes of the crisis. “We agree with the proposal for a ceasefire with Ukraine to cease hostilities, but we proceed from the fact that this ceasefire should lead to an enduring peace,” he said. He also raised concerns about the Ukrainian "incursion" in Kursk, questioning how a ceasefire would impact such ongoing developments.

The remarks come a day after Trump stated that "it’s up to Russia now" to respond to ceasefire negotiations. The U.S. had brokered a 30-day ceasefire agreement with Ukraine, covering the entire frontline.

Earlier, Putin had named India as one of the key countries actively engaged in resolving the crisis. Prime Minister Modi, who visited Russia last July and Ukraine in August, has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the only means to end the war.

During his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Modi reiterated India's position on peaceful resolution and later welcomed Trump's mediation efforts. "India is not neutral; we are on the side of peace," Modi had stated at a joint press conference at the White House. He emphasized that a solution cannot be found on the battlefield and called for negotiations to resolve the crisis.

"I have always been in close contact with Russia and Ukraine. Many people misunderstand India’s stance, but I want to reiterate that India is not neutral—we are on the side of peace," Modi said. "The solution to this war can only be found when both countries sit together at the table. I welcome and support President Trump’s efforts and hope he succeeds soon."

