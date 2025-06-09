Leaked FSB Report Labels China as Espionage Threat to Russia

In a major intelligence revelation, a leaked internal document from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has exposed deep-seated distrust towards China, branding Beijing as a significant threat to Russian national security. The eight-page report, obtained by The New York Times, details covert Chinese espionage activities and a shadowy intelligence rivalry, contradicting the public narrative of a “no limits” partnership between the two global powers.

China Branded as "The Enemy" in Secret FSB Memo

Allegedly authored by a previously undisclosed unit within the FSB, the document warns that China is actively recruiting Russian scientists and intelligence personnel. It claims Beijing is targeting individuals dissatisfied with the Kremlin, attempting to extract sensitive military and technological data.

Espionage in Ukraine and the Arctic Raises Red Flags

The FSB asserts that Chinese operatives are closely monitoring Russian military operations in Ukraine to analyze Western weapons and modern warfare strategies. Even more alarmingly, the report accuses China of conducting espionage in the Arctic under the guise of mining companies and academic research institutions.

Territorial Concerns Near Border Areas

The leaked document voices fears over China's long-term ambitions, suggesting Beijing could be laying the foundation to contest Russia’s territorial claims—especially in sparsely populated, strategically vital regions near their shared border in the Russian Far East.

Russia Launched ‘Entente-4’ Counterintelligence Program Just Before Ukraine Invasion

Just three days prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the FSB launched a covert counterintelligence operation named Entente-4. Ironically titled, given the Kremlin's public alliance with China, the operation was aimed at curbing growing Chinese infiltration amid Moscow's shifting focus toward Ukraine.

Surge in Chinese Espionage Prompts Crackdown

Since 2022, Russian intelligence has observed a spike in Chinese attempts to infiltrate Russian institutions. In response, the FSB ordered its officers to engage directly with Russian citizens collaborating with Chinese entities and "neutralize threats" to prevent the leakage of critical information. The document alleges that China is exploiting this partnership to access cutting-edge Russian scientific research.

Polygraphs, Surveillance, and Student Recruitment

According to the report, Chinese intelligence monitors its operatives returning from Russia with polygraph tests, while also exerting control over more than 20,000 Russian students currently studying in China. The FSB warns that Chinese agents often target Russians in cross-national marriages as a recruitment strategy, aiming to embed spies within Russian state structures.

Behind the Facade: A Hidden Intelligence Cold War

While Moscow and Beijing continue to promote a unified front internationally, the leaked document paints a different picture—a “tense and dynamically developing intelligence battle” waged in secrecy. Though the document remains undated, sources suggest it was compiled in late 2023 or early 2024.

