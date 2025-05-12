“Let’s Stop It, We’ll Do Trade”: Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire

In a striking statement, former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that his administration played a pivotal role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan during his tenure, using trade as a strategic tool to bring about peace.

Speaking about the conflict, Trump said, “I’m very proud to let you know that the leadership of India and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful — from the standpoint of strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully understand the gravity of the situation. And we helped a lot, especially with trade.”

He recalled telling both nations, “Let’s stop it, let’s stop it. If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade.” Trump emphasized that his unique approach to using trade pressure contributed significantly to ending hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. “People have never really used trade the way I used it. Then all of a sudden they said, ‘I think we’re gonna stop,’ and they have,” he added.

Referring to a key diplomatic intervention, Trump further stated, “On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire — I think a permanent one — between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict between two nations with lots of nuclear weapons.”

The remarks underline Trump’s continued emphasis on unconventional diplomatic tools, particularly leveraging economic incentives, as a means to resolve international conflicts.

