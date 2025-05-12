‘Operation Sindoor Redefined India's Fight Against Terrorism,’ Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a powerful address to the nation via videoconference today, hailed the success of Operation Sindoor and declared it a turning point in India's counter-terrorism doctrine. Emphasizing both strength and restraint, he paid tribute to the bravery and precision of India’s armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists, stating that their efforts had made every Indian proud.

Addressing the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, where civilians were brutally killed in front of their families, the Prime Minister condemned the incident as a “barbaric act meant to fracture national unity.” He expressed deep anguish over the atrocity and said it had united the entire country in its demand for strong and swift retaliation.

“Operation Sindoor is not just a military operation; it is the voice of every Indian seeking justice,” PM Modi asserted. He said that between May 6 and 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched precise strikes on terrorist camps in Bahawalpur, Muridke, and other areas in Pakistan, eliminating more than 100 terrorists, including high-profile operatives who had threatened India for decades. "Terrorists who dared to violate the dignity of Indian women have paid a heavy price," he declared.

He pointed out that these terror hubs had long operated as “universities of global terrorism,” with links to attacks such as 9/11, the London Tube bombings, and numerous incidents across India. “Indian missiles and drones shattered not only terror infrastructure but also the enemy’s morale,” he said.

The Prime Minister revealed that after suffering heavy damage in India's strikes, Pakistan attempted retaliation by targeting Indian schools, religious sites, and civilian homes. However, India’s advanced air defense systems neutralized these attacks. "Pakistan had prepared to strike India’s borders; instead, India struck at its core," he said.

PM Modi also disclosed that following severe losses, Pakistan’s military approached India’s DGMO on May 10, assuring a halt to terrorist activity and military aggression. India responded by temporarily suspending further counter-operations but warned that it would closely monitor Pakistan’s actions going forward.

Declaring a new strategic doctrine, the Prime Minister outlined three pillars of India's counter-terrorism policy:

Decisive Retaliation – India will respond strongly to any terrorist provocation. No Tolerance for Nuclear Blackmail – Nuclear threats will not deter India’s right to self-defense. No Distinction Between Terrorists and Their Sponsors – Those sheltering terrorists will be held equally accountable.

He cited the presence of senior Pakistani military officials at terrorists' funerals as irrefutable evidence of state-sponsored terrorism.

Describing Operation Sindoor as a new normal, PM Modi said it showcased India's evolving capabilities in new-age warfare, including the successful deployment of Made in India defense systems, which performed with precision during the operation.

He emphasized that the country’s unity and resolve were its greatest strengths in the fight against terrorism. “This may not be an era of war, but it cannot be one of terrorism either,” he said, asserting that zero tolerance for terrorism is essential for global peace.

Taking a firm stance on future Indo-Pak ties, the Prime Minister reiterated that terror and talks cannot go together, and that any future dialogue would focus solely on terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). "Blood and water cannot flow together," he stated emphatically.

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, PM Modi concluded with a reflection on peace through strength, saying, “For India to uphold peace, it must be strong, and when needed, it must act.” He saluted the courage of the Indian Armed Forces and expressed gratitude for the unity and determination of the people in building a secure and developed nation.

