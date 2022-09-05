Liz Truss Named New UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss has been named as the next prime minister of the United Kingdoms, after winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party.

After weeks of divisive leadership contest that saw the foreign minister face off against former finance minister Rishi Sunak, Truss came out on top in a vote of Conservative Party members.

In July this year, Boris Johnson was forced to announce his resignation after months of scandal saw support for his administration drain away

He will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. Truss will follow him and be asked to form a government by the monarch.

Truss will become the Conservatives' fourth prime minister since the 2015 election.

Truss faces a long, costly and difficult to-do list, which opposition lawmakers say is the result of 12 years of poor Conservative government. Several have called for an early election - something Truss has said she will not allow.

Truss has said she will appoint a strong cabinet, dispensing with what one source close to her called a "presidential-style" of governing, and she will have to work hard to win over some lawmakers in her party who had backed Sunak in the race.

