Maldives Minister Arrested For Using 'Black Magic' On President Muizzu

Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, a Maldivian state minister was arrested under allegations of using witchcraft to get closer to" President Mohamed Muizzu.
Fathimath was previously stationed at the Presidential Palace Muleeaage and recently got transferred to the Ministry of Environment. According to Male-based Adhadhu, she was remanded in custody for seven days following a search of her residence, during which police seized various items.
Shamnaz, who is also known as the ex-wife of Minister of the President's Office Adam Rameez, has three children, one of whom is an infant. Her ex-husband, Adam Rameez, has been suspended, though he had previously worked closely with President Muizzu until several months ago.
In connection with the case, Shamnaz's younger sibling and an alleged sorcerer have also been detained since June 23. They too were remanded for seven days after appearing in court.
According to reports from Maldives' Sun, Shamnaz faces accusations of practicing black magic on President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu.
“There have been reports that Shamnaz was arrested for performing black magic on President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu,” said the Sun, a local media outlet.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Ahmed Shifan confirmed ongoing investigations involving Shamnaz and the two other individuals.
While sorcery is not a criminal offence under the penal code in the Muslim-majority Maldives, it does a carry a six-month jail sentence under Islamic law.
People across the archipelago widely practice traditional ceremonies, believing they can win favours and curse opponents.