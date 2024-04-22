Maldives President Muizzu's PNC Wins Supermajority in Parliamentary Elections

President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PNC) has secured a resounding victory, attaining a supermajority in the Maldives Parliament following Sunday's parliamentary elections.
With over 200,000 citizens casting their votes, a total of 326 candidates vied for 93 seats in the forthcoming parliamentary assembly, including six newly established seats.
While the ruling party's candidates contested 90 seats, competitors encompassed 89 candidates from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), 39 from the Democrats, 10 from the Jumhoory Party (JP), four each from the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA) and the Adhaalath Party (AP), and two from the Maldives National Party (MNP), alongside 130 independent candidates.
Early results indicate President Muizzu's PNC clinching victory in over 60 seats, constituting approximately two-thirds of the total seats, excluding independent candidates backed by the party, as well as candidates from the MNP and MDA—both allied with the ruling coalition.
This triumph marks a significant electoral shift, contrasting the Maldivian Democratic Party's (MDP) supermajority win of 64 seats in the 2019 elections, with the then-opposition PPM-PNC coalition securing just eight seats, as noted by Sun Online. Previous election results underscored the varied fortunes of ruling parties, with the PPM claiming a majority in the 2014 elections, while the MDP faced a similar challenge in 2009.
Amid evolving political dynamics, President Muizzu's tenure has witnessed fluctuations in diplomatic ties with India, from critical rhetoric during and post-presidential polls to subsequent calls for debt relief and reaffirmations of India's significance as the Maldives' "closest ally," per local media. In a recent interview with local outlet 'Mihaaru', Muizzu emphasized ongoing discussions with India to alleviate repayment burdens stemming from substantial loans, aiming to expedite project implementation without detrimental impacts on bilateral relations.