Maldives President Muizzu's PNC Wins Supermajority in Parliamentary Elections

Amid evolving political dynamics, President Muizzu's tenure has witnessed fluctuations in diplomatic ties with India, from critical rhetoric during and post-presidential polls to subsequent calls for debt relief and reaffirmations of India's significance as the Maldives' "closest ally," per local media. In a recent interview with local outlet 'Mihaaru', Muizzu emphasized ongoing discussions with India to alleviate repayment burdens stemming from substantial loans, aiming to expedite project implementation without detrimental impacts on bilateral relations.