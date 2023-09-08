Mali: 49 Civilians, 15 Army Men Killed In Terrorist Attack

Islamist militants targeted and attacked a river boat reportedly carrying out rescued civilians in the flood hit north-eastern Mali, resulting in the death of 49 civilians, the interim government said.
Militants also attacked an army camp in which 15 soldiers were martyred, while around 50 militants also died in the skirmish. The government has declared three days of national mourning in the aftermath of the incident.
Despite claims by the military that Russian Wagner Group mercenaries are turning the tide of their campaign, Islamist militant threat has been gradually rising in the region.
The northern city of Timbuktu has been placed under blockade since the end of last month and there have been several instances of recent attacks on transport, reported BBC. The BBC could not independently verify the government’s claim read out on national television.
According to the report, militants attacked the boat as it was traveling on the Niger River from the town of Gao to Mopti. The militants also targeted an army camp in the Bourem Circle in the Gao region.
Taking to social media, the Malian army said that the boat was attacked at around 1100 GMT by “armed terrorist groups”.
Meanwhile, the boat operator, Comanav told AFP that the vessel had been targeted by at least three rockets aimed at its engines. It was immobilized on the river and the army went to evacuate the passengers, an official of Comanav said anonymously.
It may be noted that Mali has been ruled by a military junta since 2020. There was huge popular support for the junta when it seized power following mass protests against the then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita with the people angered by economic uncertainties, a disputed election and chronic insecurity.
However, the Mali military government has made little progress since then, as suggested by data, in fighting back against Islamists who control parts of the country.
