Spain President Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Skip Delhi G20 Summit

Spain President Pedro Sanchez tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and has pulled out of attending the G20 Summit set to take place in India's capital New Delhi.
Sanchez informed via X writing, "This afternoon I have tested positive for COVID and will not be able to travel to New Delhi for the G20 Summit. I feel fine."
Spain will be represented by the First Vice President Nadia Calvino and Minister of Economic Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation, added the President.
It may be noted that Sanchez becomes the third world leader to confirm his absence at the G20 Summit after China President Xi Jinping and Russia President Vladimir Putin confirmed they will not be attending the event in Delhi.
Meanwhile, the President of the United States, Joe Biden departed for India to attend the G20 Summit on Thursday (local time).
Biden departed from the Andrew's air base on Air Force 1 for India to take part in the 18th G20 Summit, scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
Biden has a packed schedule for three days beginning on Friday. He will arrive in Germany's Ramstein on Friday for a stop-over and then travel to New Delhi the same day.
He will also take part in bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day, a White House statement said.
It may be noted that India is hosting the G20 Summit for the first time and the event will be graced by world leaders and delegates from many countries including UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canada PM Justin Trudeau, France President Emmanuel Macron, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Australia PM Anthony Albanese and many others.
The stage is set for the G20 Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam.