Armed Man Trying to Enter Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate Shot Dead by US Secret Service

An armed man was shot and killed early Sunday after breaching the secure perimeter of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort owned by US President Donald Trump. The incident occurred around 1:30 am when the suspect drove into the property as another vehicle was exiting, prompting an armed response from the US Secret Service and local law enforcement.

According to Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi, the man, in his early 20s and from North Carolina, was carrying a gas can and a shotgun. He had reportedly been missing for several days before heading south. A box for the weapon was later found inside his vehicle.

Investigators identified the deceased as 21-year-old Austin Tucker Martin, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Confrontation At North Gate

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect entered near the north gate and was confronted by two Secret Service agents and a sheriff’s deputy.

“He was ordered to drop those two pieces of equipment that he had with them. At which time he put down the gas can, raised the shotgun to a shooting position,” Bradshaw told reporters. The agents and deputy then opened fire “to neutralise the threat.”

The FBI has urged residents living near Mar-a-Lago to review security camera footage that could assist investigators. Authorities are compiling a psychological profile of the suspect, and the motive remains under investigation. Bradshaw said the individual was not currently known to local law enforcement.

Security Concerns Amid Political Violence

The breach occurred while Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were at the White House. The president frequently spends weekends at the Palm Beach resort.

Trump has faced previous threats, including two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign. One such incident unfolded at his West Palm Beach golf club, where a man identified as Ryan Routh aimed a rifle before being intercepted by a Secret Service agent. Routh was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Trump also survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired multiple shots before being killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper. The White House referred all questions regarding Sunday’s breach to the Secret Service and the FBI.

The incident adds to a string of recent political violence across the United States, including attacks on public officials and an attempted breach at the US Capitol days ago. Investigations into the Mar-a-Lago shooting remain ongoing.