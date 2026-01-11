Mass Protests Rock Iran as Activists Term Uprising a ‘Revolution’; Regime Accuses US of Stoking Unrest

Anti-government protests in Iran continued for the fourteenth consecutive day on Saturday, as authorities tightened security and demonstrations spread across several cities despite a nationwide internet shutdown.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), protest activity remains widespread across the country. The think tank said it recorded at least 60 protests across 15 provinces since early January 10, including 25 medium-sized and eight large demonstrations. ISW noted that the Iranian regime has hardened its stance, shifting from calling protesters “rioters” to labelling them “terrorists,” a move seen as a justification for further crackdowns.

The group added that hundreds of protesters have been killed and many more injured during the violent suppression of demonstrations.

A report cited testimonies from protesters describing massive crowds and severe violence on the streets of Tehran. One woman told the network that she witnessed “bodies piled up on each other” at a hospital.

The Iranian government has accused the United States of fuelling the unrest. According to state-run Press TV, Tehran claims that peaceful protests were deliberately turned violent through foreign interference, which it said violates international norms.

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, echoed these claims in a letter to the UN, accusing Washington of bearing direct responsibility for the “riots and violent acts” in Iran. He also condemned what he called illegal interference by the US, allegedly coordinated with Israel, through threats, incitement and encouragement of violence to destabilise the country.

Despite the crackdown, protesters have remained defiant. Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad said hundreds have been killed and urged the international community to support the movement. In posts on X, she described the violence as a “war against unarmed people” and called the uprising a revolution aimed at achieving freedom.

International leaders have voiced support for the protesters. US President Donald Trump said Washington is ready to support the Iranian people, stating that Iran is witnessing a renewed push for freedom. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also expressed solidarity, condemning the violent repression and affirming that Europe stands firmly with Iranians demanding basic freedoms.

As protests persist, tensions remain high, with the situation drawing increasing global attention.

