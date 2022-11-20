USA: Mass Shooting at Gay Nightclub Kills 5 in Colorado

Five people were killed and 18 others sustained injuries after a mass shooting incident took place at a gay nightclub ‘ClubQ’ on Saturday in the state of Colorado in United States of America.

Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said authorities received "numerous" 911 calls starting at 11:57 p.m. and responded to the scene, according to the American broadcaster.

"They did locate one individual who we believe to be the suspect inside," said Castro. "At this point in time, the suspect is being treated, but is in custody."

Club Q, in a statement on social media, said it was "devastated by the senseless attack on our community" and offered condolences to victims and their families.

"We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack," the statement said. Details of how the shooting ended have yet to be released by police, but Castro said "this was not an officer-involved shooting."

This is a developing story and more information is awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)