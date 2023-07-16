Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska, Tsunami Warning Issued

A massive earthquake measuring 7.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Alaska Peninsula region, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
A tsunami warning was issued for some areas of the US state in the wake of the massive earthquake.
According to the USGS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 9.3 kilometers or 5.78 miles.
Meanwhile, the Alaska Earthquake Centre said that the tremors were felt across the Alaskan Peninsula, the Aleutian Islands and the Cook Inlet regions. No immediate casualties or damage was reported in the massive earthquake.
It may be noted that Alaska is part of the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire. A 9.2 magnitude earthquake, the strongest ever recorded in North America, struck Alaska in March 1964.
The earthquake devastated Anchorage and unleashed a tsunami that slammed the Gulf of Alaska, the US west coast and Hawaii, leaving behind more than 250 people dead.