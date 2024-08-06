Meghalaya CM Condemns Vandalization of U Tirot Sing Syiem's Statue in Dhaka

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has strongly condemned the destruction of the statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem, a legendary Khasi freedom fighter, located at the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Sangma expressed deep concern over the incident, stating, "I strongly condemn the vandalization of the bust of U Tirot Sing Syiem, the braveheart of Khasi Hills and freedom fighter of Meghalaya, at the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka, Bangladesh. I urge local authorities to take effective measures to avoid further escalation."
In a deeply unfortunate incident that has hurt the sentiments of the people of Meghalaya and beyond, the statue of U Tirot Sing Syiem was completely destroyed by an unruly mob. A video that surfaced online on Tuesday shows the IGCC building in Dhaka, completely gutted by fire, with only the pedestal of the statue remaining. The building was reportedly set ablaze on Monday.
The IGCC is a Cultural Centre of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) of the Government of India. U Tirot Sing Syiem, a revered figure in Meghalaya's history, died under house arrest in Dhaka on July 17, 1835, after being captured by the British Raj. His commemorative statue, along with thematic murals and the renaming of the ICCR Library to the U Tirot Sing Library, was unveiled at the IGCC on February 16, 2024.
Unrest in Bangladesh
The statue's destruction occurred amidst large-scale violent protests that erupted in Bangladesh on Monday, leading to the resignation and departure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Hasina is currently in India, while the Bangladesh Army has taken control of the country’s affairs to form an interim government.
The protests initially began in June over a contentious reservation policy for the descendants of the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 but turned violent in July at Dhaka University. The unrest quickly spread across the city and eventually to other parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of over 300 people.
During the chaos, protestors stormed Hasina’s residence, looted property, and continued with acts of vandalism throughout Dhaka, including setting fire to the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the Dhanmondi area.
The incident marks a significant and sorrowful moment for the people of Meghalaya, as the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh continues to have far-reaching impacts.