Meghalaya CM Condemns Vandalization of U Tirot Sing Syiem's Statue in Dhaka

The IGCC is a Cultural Centre of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) of the Government of India. U Tirot Sing Syiem, a revered figure in Meghalaya's history, died under house arrest in Dhaka on July 17, 1835, after being captured by the British Raj. His commemorative statue, along with thematic murals and the renaming of the ICCR Library to the U Tirot Sing Library, was unveiled at the IGCC on February 16, 2024.