Mexico: 19 Killed, Several Injured As Gunmen Open Fire At CockFight Club

At least 19 people were killed in Western Mexico after gunmen opened fire at a clandestine cockfighting venue. Several others were also injured in the unprecedented incident.

As per reports, the shooting took place in Las Tinajas in the state of Michoacan. Notably, the place is home to powerful Jalisco New Generation cartel that has been fighting smaller local gangs for control of drug routes.

Among the victims, three of them were women, the state prosecutor's office said in a statement, adding that it was trying to establish who was responsible for the shootings.

The motive of the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

All the victims had gunshot wounds, the statement added. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Las Tinajas is in the municipality of Zinapecuaro, about 50 km (30 miles) northeast of the state capital, Morelia.

Also Read: UK Foreign Secy to Visit India on March 31