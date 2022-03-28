UK Foreign Secy to Visit India on March 31

United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss will visit India on March 31 to hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Both the ministers will hold bilateral consultations on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Truss would also participate in the inaugural edition of the India-UK Strategic Futures Forum, a track 1.5 Dialogue between the two countries hosted by the Indian Council of World Affairs and Policy Exchange, UK.

The India-UK relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the Virtual Summit between the Prime Ministers of the two countries on May 4 last year.

In the summit, the two sides adopted a 10-year-roadmap to expand ties in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security, climate change and people-to-people connections, among others.

This would be a second visit of the UK Foreign Secretary to India since the Virtual Summit and would provide an opportunity to assess the progress on the Roadmap 2030.

