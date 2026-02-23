Mexico’s Most Wanted Drug Lord ‘El Mencho’ Killed, Violence Erupts

A massive military operation in western Mexico on Sunday ended with the death of one of the country’s most feared drug lords, triggering widespread violence and fresh travel warnings from several countries.

Security forces launched coordinated raids across the state of Jalisco, including in the tourist hotspots of Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara. During the operation, troops captured Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho,” the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

According to Mexico’s Defence Ministry, Oseguera was seriously wounded in a fierce gun battle with security forces. He later died while being airlifted to Mexico City for treatment.

“El Mencho” had long been one of Mexico’s most wanted men and a key figure in the country’s violent drug trade. His death marks a major blow to the cartel, but it also sparked immediate retaliation.

Soon after the operation, violence spread across several areas of Jalisco. Armed men set vehicles on fire, blocked highways and disrupted airport operations. In Guadalajara, schools were ordered shut as a precaution amid fears of further clashes. Authorities also suspended classes in parts of neighbouring states, including Nayarit, as tensions remained high.

The crackdown comes at a time when the Mexican government is facing mounting pressure to act decisively against drug cartels. There have been repeated warnings from the United States about possible intervention if cartel violence continues, alongside renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

The deadly operation and the unrest that followed have claimed several lives. Officials confirmed that, along with El Mencho, at least six others were killed during and after the raid, including suspects who were critically injured in the initial gunfight.

Violence also targeted security personnel. According to reports citing state authorities, at least seven members of Mexico’s National Guard were killed in separate incidents in Tapalpa and Zapopan. In Puerto Vallarta, a jail guard lost his life after inmates rioted at a local detention facility. An agent from the Jalisco state prosecutor’s office was also killed in Guadalajara during the unrest.

As clashes intensified, foreign governments moved quickly to alert their citizens. The United States, Canada and India issued advisories urging their nationals in Mexico to remain indoors and follow local safety instructions.

Air travel was also affected. Several major airlines, including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and Air Canada, cancelled flights to and from Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara on Sunday amid security concerns.

Following the outbreak of clashes, schools in Jalisco and Nayarit have been ordered to remain closed on Monday as a temporary precaution.

