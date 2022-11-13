Military Aircrafts Crash Mid-Air During Air Show in Dallas, 6 Dead

Six people are feared dead after a B-17 heavy bomber collided with another aircraft and crashed during an airshow in Dallas, Texas, a local affiliate of ABC News broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred during "America's Premier World War II Airshow,", which was reportedly Veterans Day weekend, where guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft.

Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air Force, told ABC News that she believes there were five crew members on the B-17 and one aboard the P-63.

Soon after the news broke, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, said many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time and city authorities continue to provide support.

A number of videos of the mid-air collision were making rounds on Twitter. In the videos, the two aircraft appeared to collide in the air before they both rapidly descended, causing a large fire and plumes of black smoke.