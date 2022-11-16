Missile that Hit Poland Fired by Ukrainian Forces to Russia

Initial findings have suggested that the missile that hit Poland, was fired by Ukrainian forces, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Reuters cited AP news agency to report that US officials have said that the initial findings have suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

Meanwhile, DPA News Agency said that US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that there are indications that the rocket was an anti-aircraft missile from Ukraine.

"There are indications that the rocket which hit a village in eastern Poland was an anti-aircraft missile from Ukraine, US President Joe Biden told world leaders during a meeting on Wednesday, DPA has learned," DPA tweeted.

The explosion in Poland took place on Tuesday (local time).

"On 15 November 2022, another hours-long, massive shelling took place of the entire territory of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. At 3:40 pm, a Russia-made missile dropped on the village of Przewodow, district Hrubieszow, Lubelskie province, and resulted in the death of two citizens of the Republic of Poland," the foreign ministry statement said.

Two persons were killed after two missiles landed in the territory of Poland on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the two rockets fell in the populated area of Przewodow in the Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke with both US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, following the explosion that took place in the eastern part of the country near the Ukraine border.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden held an "emergency meeting" with NATO and G7 leaders on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Biden said that he briefed leaders about his conversation with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

(with inputs from ANI)