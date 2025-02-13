Modi and Trump’s Joint Press Conference: What Key Announcements Could We Expect?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on Thursday morning for a two-day official visit, marking his first meeting with US President Donald Trump since the latter assumed office. The visit is set to focus on strengthening trade relations, enhancing defence cooperation, and addressing potential tariff challenges.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian diaspora. During his 36-hour stay, he is expected to engage in multiple high-level discussions, including six bilateral meetings, and will stay at Blair House, the official guest residence of the US President.

The highlight of the visit will be a bilateral meeting with President Trump, scheduled for Thursday afternoon at the White House. Discussions will cover trade policies, reciprocal tariffs, and concerns over the US administration’s ‘America First’ economic stance. Modi is likely to push for arrangements to prevent punitive trade measures against India, as Trump has been emphasizing tariffs on Asian economies. Additionally, the leaders will explore ways to expand bilateral trade and deepen collaboration in the defence and energy sectors, with a possible trade pact on the horizon.

PM Modi’s Visit Schedule (IST timings in brackets)

Arrival at the White House: Feb 13, 4.00 pm EST (Feb 14, 2.30 am IST)

Bilateral Meeting with President Trump: Feb 13, 4.05 pm – 4.50 pm EST (Feb 14, 2.35 am – 3.20 am IST)

Joint Press Conference: Feb 13, 5.10 pm – 5.40 pm EST (Feb 14, 3.40 am – 4.10 am IST)

Dinner hosted by President Trump: Feb 13, 5.40 pm – 6.40 pm EST (Feb 14, 4.10 am – 5.40 am IST)

The press conference following the bilateral meeting will provide both leaders an opportunity to address global and bilateral concerns, including trade policies and security matters. PM Modi’s visit also includes strategic discussions on counter-terrorism cooperation, intelligence sharing, and defence procurement agreements.

In addition to these high-level talks, PM Modi is expected to meet with prominent figures from the US business community, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, as India aims to bolster its position as a global hub for investment in technology and energy.

The timing of Modi’s visit is significant, given President Trump’s recent push for stricter trade policies and reciprocal tariffs, which could shape the future trajectory of India-US economic relations. Both nations are eager to maintain strong diplomatic ties while addressing ongoing trade concerns.

