PM Modi Arrives in US For Two-Day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United States on Wednesday (local time) for a two-day official visit, following an invitation from US President Donald Trump. India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other officials, extended a warm welcome to PM Modi at the airport.

This marks PM Modi’s first visit to the US since President Trump’s second term began. During his stay, PM Modi is scheduled to hold discussions with President Trump to further enhance bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Indian-American community gathered outside Blair House, braving the winter chill, to greet the Prime Minister. Baburaj, a member of the diaspora from Virginia, expressed excitement, saying, "All Indians are thrilled to see him." Srinivas, another community member, added that the Indian-American community is especially pleased that the US has given “the highest priority” to PM Modi, reflecting the importance of India in US foreign policy.

PM Modi will be staying at Blair House, the prestigious guest house located directly across from the White House. Known as "the world’s most exclusive hotel," Blair House has hosted world leaders, royalty, and dignitaries, offering a luxurious setting for diplomatic engagements.

In a statement before his departure, PM Modi said that this visit provides an opportunity to build on the successes of his first term and create a more robust agenda for cooperation. He noted that despite this being their first meeting since President Trump’s inauguration in January, the two leaders had already worked together during Trump's first term to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

“This visit will allow us to expand our collaboration in areas such as technology, trade, defense, energy, and supply chain resilience, all aimed at benefiting our people and shaping a brighter global future,” PM Modi said.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and President Trump have spoken twice on the phone. India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, attended President Trump’s inauguration and met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in January 2025, signaling continued diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

PM Modi’s trip follows a successful three-day visit to France, where he met US Vice President JD Vance in Paris on Tuesday. The leaders discussed US-India cooperation on diversifying energy sources, particularly through clean and reliable US nuclear technology. After their meeting, PM Modi shared gifts with Vance's children and celebrated the birthday of the Vice President’s son, Vivek.

The India-US strategic partnership, which began in 2005, was elevated to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during President Trump’s visit to India in 2020. The Indo-Pacific region has since been a focal point of US foreign policy, further solidifying the growing ties between the two nations.

