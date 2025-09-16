Modi Thanks Trump for Birthday Greetings, Signals Support for Peace in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17, on Tuesday thanked US President Donald Trump for his birthday greetings during a phone call, also expressing support for Trump’s initiative for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said he is “fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.” Posting on X, he wrote, “Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.”

This marks the second conversation between the two leaders within a week. On September 9, PM Modi had expressed confidence that ongoing trade negotiations “will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership,” adding that both sides are working to conclude discussions at the earliest for a brighter, more prosperous future.

The renewed cordiality comes after the US administration imposed 25% tariffs on Indian goods, along with an additional 25% on India’s Russian oil imports, bringing total duties to 50%. Trump’s tone has softened in recent days. Speaking at the Oval Office, he called PM Modi a “great Prime Minister” and reiterated, “We will always be friends,” despite earlier disagreements over India’s oil purchases from Russia.

The exchanges signal a potential easing of tensions between the two nations, though concerns over trade and energy remain.

Also Read: PM Modi at 75: A Look Back at His Global Leadership