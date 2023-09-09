Morocco Quake: Death Toll Crosses 1,000 Mark

The death toll in the devastating earthquake that occurred in Morocco has crossed the 1,000 mark killing 1,037 people, according to The Associated Press.
According to the reports, more than 1,200 people have so far sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.
Meanwhile, rescuers are still making their efforts to rescue the people and the death toll is expected to rise.
Notably, a high-density earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco at 11.11 pm (local time) and the tremors of the quake lasted for several seconds.
According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5km. The quake struck at 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT). There was a 4.9 aftershock 19 minutes later.
Meanwhile, unverified video clips had emerged on platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) showing damaged buildings, other buildings shaking and rubble-strewn streets. People were seen fleeing in alarm and some walking through clouds of dust.