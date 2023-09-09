Morocco Quake: Death Toll Goes Up To 820

The death toll from the high-density earthquake in Morocco went up to 820 people, as reported by The Independent news outlet on Saturday.
According to the reports, as many as 672 people have sustained injuries of which 205 are said to be seriously hurt.
Meanwhile, the death toll is expected to rise as the rescuers are still struggling to reach the remote areas hit hardest.
Notably, a high-density earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco at 11.11 pm (local time) and the tremors of the quake lasted for several seconds.
Following this, a 4.9 magnitude aftershock was reported 19 minutes after the high-density earthquake.
In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco.