Quake Kills 296 In Morocco

Some buildings in Marrakesh's old city have collapsed, one resident told the Reuters news agency. Several clips show buildings crashing down.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the tragic incident.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," he wrote on X.