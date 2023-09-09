Quake Kills 296 In Morocco

At least 296 people were killed after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco.
According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5km. The quake struck at 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT). There was a 4.9 aftershock 19 minutes later.
The country’s interior ministry said that people have died in Marrakesh and several areas to the south.
"According to a provisional report, the earthquake killed 296 people in the provinces and municipalities of al-Haouz, Marrakesh, Ouarzazate, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant," the statement said, adding that 153 people were injured and hospitalised.
Meanwhile, unverified video clips have emerged on platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) showing damaged buildings, other buildings shaking and rubble-strewn streets. People are seen fleeing in alarm and some walking through clouds of dust.
Some buildings in Marrakesh's old city have collapsed, one resident told the Reuters news agency. Several clips show buildings crashing down.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the tragic incident.
"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," he wrote on X.
In 2004, at least 628 people were killed and 926 injured when a quake hit Al Hoceima in northeastern Morocco.