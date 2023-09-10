Morocco Quake: Death Toll Rises Above 2,000

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Morocco doesn’t seem to stop as it has crossed the mark of 2,000 with 2,012 people killed while more than 1,400 people have sustained severe injuries, according to BBC News outlet on Sunday.
According to the news outlet, King Mohammed VI has declared three days of national mourning and directed shelter, food and other help for the survivors. He also ordered the armed forces to assist rescue teams.
The royal palace in a statement said that the flags will be at half-mast on all public buildings in the country for the next three days.
It is learned that Al Haouz province reported the highest number of deaths in the powerful earthquake followed by Taroudant province.
Meanwhile, the United Nations said that it is ready to help the government of Morocco in its rescue efforts.
Notably, a high-density earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco at 11.11 pm (local time) and the tremors of the quake lasted for several seconds.
According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre was in the High Atlas Mountains, 71km (44 miles) south-west of Marrakesh, at a depth of 18.5km. The quake struck at 23:11 local time (22:11 GMT). There was a 4.9 aftershock 19 minutes later.
Following the devastating quake, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has assured to offer all sorts of possible assistance to the country.