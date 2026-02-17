Outgoing Yunus' Speech Features China, India's Northeast; Misses Minority Attacks

Facing strong criticism at home over minority safety and democracy, outgoing Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus used his farewell speech in Dhaka to send a clear message about sovereignty and regional politics.

After leading the interim government for 18 months, Yunus said Bangladesh had regained its “sovereignty, dignity and independence” in foreign policy. Many observers believe his remarks were aimed at India, especially as relations between the two neighbours are being reset after the fall of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

His speech also comes at a time when his interim government has been criticised for failing to control law-and-order problems and for not doing enough to stop attacks on Hindu minorities after the July 2024 uprising.

What Yunus Said About India And The Region

Yunus said several times that Bangladesh is “no longer guided by others” when making foreign policy decisions. While he did not name any country directly, his comments became more pointed when he spoke about regional cooperation involving Nepal, Bhutan, and India’s northeastern states, often called the “Seven Sisters.”

He said Bangladesh’s sea access gives it a big advantage. “Our open seas are not just borders, they are gateways to the global economy,” he said. He proposed more trade agreements, economic zones and duty-free access to turn Bangladesh into a major manufacturing hub.

By placing India’s northeastern states in the same group as Nepal and Bhutan, Yunus seemed to suggest that Bangladesh could become the main gateway for trade in the region. This is important because India has invested heavily in building transport links through Bangladesh to connect its northeast with the rest of India. Yunus’ comments appeared to turn that idea around, suggesting that access to the region may depend more on Bangladesh’s decisions.

China And Teesta Project

Yunus also spoke about stronger ties with global powers like China, Japan, the United States and Europe. His mention of progress on the Teesta River project was especially important. The Teesta River flows near India’s sensitive Siliguri Corridor, a narrow stretch of land that connects mainland India to its northeast. In the past, India has been cautious about China’s involvement in projects in this area.

Yunus said Bangladesh had deepened cooperation with China and made “significant progress” on the Teesta project and a 1,000-bed international hospital in Nilphamari. He stressed the need for “strategic balance” and working with many countries, not depending on just one. Supporters say this shows Bangladesh is acting independently. Critics, however, warn that such strong statements could increase tensions at a sensitive diplomatic time.

Military Strength And Security

Yunus also said Bangladesh is strengthening its armed forces to “counter any aggression.” He did not name any country, but the comment added a tougher tone to his speech. The message was clear: Bangladesh wants to show that it will make its own security decisions and protect its interests.

Silence On Minority Attacks

One key issue missing from Yunus’ speech was the violence against minorities. Since the July 2024 uprising, there have been reports of attacks on Hindu communities in several districts. These included temple vandalism and threats against families.

Human rights groups and minority leaders have accused the interim government of responding slowly and not doing enough to protect vulnerable people. However, Yunus did not directly address these concerns in his farewell speech. Instead, he focused on foreign policy and said his government had restored Bangladesh’s sovereignty and national interest.

Critics say the speech spent more time talking about relations with other countries than addressing problems at home, including law and order and minority safety.

Leaving Office With Questions

As Yunus leaves office, his final speech has raised many questions. Instead of focusing on domestic unity or acknowledging criticism, he chose to highlight Bangladesh’s independent foreign policy.

Observers say his words may influence how Bangladesh deals with India in the coming months under the newly elected government. But key issues remain unresolved, including how to strengthen democracy, protect minorities, and maintain stable relations with India while balancing ties with China and other global powers.