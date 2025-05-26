Sheikh Hasina Accuses Muhammad Yunus of 'Selling Bangladesh to US'

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has launched a scathing attack on Bangladesh’s Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of “selling the nation to the United States” and supporting extremist forces. Her strong remarks came in an audio message posted on the Awami League's official Facebook page, amid escalating political tensions following her party's exclusion from the upcoming elections.

Advertisment

The Awami League, led by Hasina, was recently barred from participating in the national elections, a move she condemned as “unconstitutional.” She alleged that Yunus assumed control of the government after a wave of student protests led to the downfall of her administration and forced her into exile.

In the audio message, Hasina accused Yunus of aiding extremists and claimed he "handed over power to 'terrorists' whom her government had previously fought against." She also referred to reports suggesting Yunus had considered resigning under military pressure to hold general elections scheduled for December.

Hasina reignited the issue of American interest in St. Martin’s Island, asserting, "My father did not agree to America's demands for St. Martin's Island. He had to give his life for that. And that was my destiny as I never thought of selling the country to stay in power." She highlighted her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's legacy, reminding the public of the sacrifices made for the nation’s independence and sovereignty.

She questioned the legitimacy of Yunus’ rise to power, saying, "It is unfortunate that a person came to power with the help of terrorists, even those banned internationally, against whom my government protected the people of Bangladesh. After just one terrorist attack, we took strict measures. Many were arrested. Now the prisons are empty. They released everyone. Now Bangladesh is ruled by militants."

Hasina further labelled the interim leader a “militant leader” and called the decision to ban the Awami League illegal. Stressing that the transitional government lacked constitutional authority, she said, "We won our constitution through long struggle and liberation war. Who gave this militant leader, who has illegally seized power, the right to interfere with the constitution? He does not have the people's mandate nor any constitutional basis. The position of Chief Adviser itself does not legally exist. How can he change the law without a parliament? This is illegal. They have banned the Awami League."