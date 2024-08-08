Muhammad Yunus Urges End to Anarchy & Crime for Development in Bangladesh

"I've heard reports of rampant vandalism and violence in the country," Yunus stated. "These acts, including attacks on minorities, must cease immediately. They are detrimental to our progress and are not reflective of our values."

Yunus, a Nobel laureate known for his pioneering work in microfinance and social entrepreneurship, was welcomed at the airport by high-ranking military officials including Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan. The event was also attended by leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which played a significant role in his appointment.