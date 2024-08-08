Muhammad Yunus Urges End to Anarchy & Crime for Development in Bangladesh

Masum Billah, Dhaka
Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the incoming chief adviser of Bangladesh's new interim government, has called for an end to violence and criminal activities that he believes are hindering the country's development. Speaking at a press conference shortly after arriving at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Yunus condemned the recent surge in vandalism and attacks, particularly against minorities, labelling them as part of a broader conspiracy.
"I've heard reports of rampant vandalism and violence in the country," Yunus stated. "These acts, including attacks on minorities, must cease immediately. They are detrimental to our progress and are not reflective of our values."
Yunus, a Nobel laureate known for his pioneering work in microfinance and social entrepreneurship, was welcomed at the airport by high-ranking military officials including Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan. The event was also attended by leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, which played a significant role in his appointment.
In his address, Yunus expressed gratitude to the youth for their role in what he described as a "moment of pride" for the nation, referring to recent significant political changes. "We have achieved victory for the second time," he said. "Now, it's up to the younger generation to rebuild our nation and restore its dignity."
Yunus emphasized the need for structural reforms in the state apparatus to ensure it serves the people effectively and without fear. "We need to remove all elements of fear from our state structure," he asserted. "The state should be seen as a protector of its people."
In a poignant moment, Yunus reflected on the sacrifices made by students during recent protests, including the tragic death of Abu Sayeed, which had deeply affected him. "We must honor their sacrifices by creating a just and peaceful society," he urged.
The Nobel laureate also outlined his vision for restructuring law enforcement agencies to ensure they are effective and trustworthy. "We will rebuild our law enforcement agencies so that they can be a source of guidance and support," Yunus promised.
Addressing the nation, Yunus asked for public trust and patience as he begins his role. "If you believe in the change I am advocating for, then support me in this endeavor. But if you feel my presence is not needed, let me know, and I will return to my previous work," he said, appealing for calm and cooperation.
Yunus' return from Paris, where he had been undergoing a minor medical procedure, and his subsequent layover in Dubai, culminated in his arrival in Dhaka aboard Emirates flight EK-582. His appointment as chief adviser follows a decision made by a 13-member team from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in consultation with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and military leaders.
An interim government is expected to be announced within the next 24 hours, with ongoing discussions about potential candidates for key positions. Yunus’ arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in Bangladesh’s political landscape, with a focus on restoring stability and promoting development amid challenging circumstances.