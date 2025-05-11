Over 100 Terrorists Killed in Operation Sindoor: DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

In a significant development, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai revealed that over 100 terrorists were killed in precision strikes conducted under Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine major terror hubs.

Addressing the media, Lt Gen Ghai said, "You are all by now familiar with the brutality and the dastardly manner in which 26 innocent lives were prematurely terminated at Pahalgam on 22nd April. When you combine those horrific scenes and the pain of the families that the nation witnessed with numerous other recent terrorist strikes on our armed forces and defenceless civilians, we knew that the time had arrived to make yet another compelling statement of our resolve as a nation."

He further stated that Operation Sindoor was conceptualized with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure.

Highlighting the scale and impact of the operation, Lt Gen Ghai added that the strikes across the nine targeted locations left more than 100 terrorists dead.

Without explicitly reiterating India’s broader policy stance, the DGMO concluded: "What I do not state here is the often stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror."

It may be mentioned that the successful execution of Operation Sindoor is being seen as a powerful message to terror networks operating against India’s sovereignty and civilian safety.

