Musk Claims Justin Trudeau Will Be "Gone" in 2025 Canadian Election

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has weighed in on the future of Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, predicting that he will lose power in the upcoming federal election scheduled for on or before October 20, 2025.
Musk made the prediction on X, reacting to a post about the collapse of Germany’s “socialist government.”
In his post, Musk stated, "He will be gone in the upcoming election," referring to Trudeau. The comment likely reflects Trudeau's current minority government status, which leaves him vulnerable in a highly competitive political landscape.
The 2025 election will see Trudeau's Liberal Party facing off against the Conservative Party led by Pierre Poilievre, the New Democratic Party (NDP) headed by Jagmeet Singh, the Bloc Quebecois, and the Green Party.
Musk’s remarks follow his recent criticism of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whom he called a "fool" after the collapse of Scholz’s coalition government. In a post on X, Musk stated, “Olaf ist ein Narr,” which translates to “Olaf is a fool.”
The German government has been in turmoil following Scholz's dismissal of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, which led to further instability within the ruling “traffic light” coalition. Scholz’s decision came amidst fears that an incoming Trump administration could negatively impact Germany’s economy, according to CNN.
As the Canadian election approaches, Trudeau's popularity continues to decline. His critics, including Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, have fiercely criticized his immigration policies. Bernier, following the success of the Republican Party and Donald Trump's victory in the US, argued that Canada needs to reduce government spending, cut taxes, and halt mass immigration to maintain its competitive edge over the US.
Adding to Trudeau's challenges, Canada's relationship with India has deteriorated sharply in recent months. India has repeatedly expressed concerns over extremism and anti-India activities in Canada. Diplomatic tensions escalated after Canadian officials made unsubstantiated allegations regarding the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, leading to India recalling its High Commissioner from Canada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned a recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, demanding action from Canadian authorities.