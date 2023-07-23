Mystery Surrounding China's Foreign Minister's Prolonged Absence Sparks Speculation

China's Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, has been conspicuously absent from public view for nearly a month, prompting widespread speculation and curiosity regarding his well-being.
Having assumed his position in December 2022, Qin is a prominent and influential diplomat in China, known for his assertive and confrontational style of diplomacy, often clashing with Western counterparts.
Qin's last public appearance was on June 25, during a meeting with officials from Russia, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka. Since then, he has notably skipped several crucial diplomatic engagements, including meetings with the EU foreign policy chief, the US treasury secretary, the US climate envoy, and the ASEAN foreign ministers.
The Chinese government has offered minimal explanations, mentioning "health reasons" on one occasion, but subsequently omitting it from official transcripts.
Amid his unexplained absence, various speculations have emerged on social media and among China watchers, ranging from health issues to political purges and personal scandals. However, no credible sources have verified or confirmed these claims.
China's foreign ministry has remained tight-lipped, refusing to provide any updates or respond to journalists' inquiries, while Qin's name and photo remain on the ministry's website as the foreign minister.
The prolonged absence of such a prominent figure has raised doubts about the transparency and stability of China's political system and has left uncertainties surrounding his status and role in the country's foreign policy.
Qin's prolonged absence has drawn significant scrutiny to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which governs the world's second-largest economy, and has raised concerns about the lack of transparency in the party's operations.
Deng Yuwen, a prominent commentator, expressed bewilderment, stating, "Given China's status and influence in the world, it's indeed very strange that its foreign minister has not appeared in public for more than 20 days.”
The surge in online searches reflects the growing curiosity and speculation surrounding Qin Gang's whereabouts and well-being, amplifying the need for clarity and transparency from China's authorities regarding the high-profile diplomat's situation.