Nepal: 5 Dead, 28 Missing In Landslides Triggered By Heavy Rain

According to reports, five persons have been confirmed dead since Saturday night’s heavy downpour downpour resulting in destruction and loss of lives in Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung, Panchthar and Dhankuta Districts of Nepal.

"Two people have been confirmed dead in Panchthar, one each in Sankhuwasabha, Taplejung and Dhankuta District," the Provincial District Police record stated as reported by ANI.