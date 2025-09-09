Nepal Army Calls for Calm, Urges Dialogue Amid Nationwide Unrest

Taking a major step in the broader context of rising political agitation, Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel in a late-night appeal to agitating groups on Tuesday urged them to suspend their agitation and hold talks with the government.

In a video statement released by the Nepal Army, General Sigdel emphasized the need for peaceful resolution of the unrest generated by countrywide demonstrations and violent protests. He called upon protest citizens to take dialogue and consensus as the prime direction forward.

During a period when the country requires stability, peace, and resolution, dialogue is the top choice," General Sigdel added. He further urged the agitating groups to refrain from acting impulsively and sit with the government to talk about resolving the problems of the country.

The Chief's statement is against the backdrop of increased political uncertainty due to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Political observers claim that Sigdel's message is being seen as a significant intimation by the Nepali Army, triggering early debate in political circles around potential interaction between the agitating youths and the government.

In an allied advisory released by the Ministry of Defence and Nepali Army Headquarters, the security forces issued a warning that some groups have exploited the unrest to indulge in destroying public property and looting and arson. The announcement highlighted that the Nepali Army, together with other security agencies, will prioritize restoring public safety.

As per the advisory, starting from 10:00 PM on Bhadra 24, 2082 (Bikram Sambat calendar), security personnel will be deployed to ensure law and order. The Army also urged all citizens to assist the authorities and refrain from engaging in acts that would aggravate the situation. The statement further said that additional information will be released after reviewing the security situation.

The moves highlight the Army's twin strategy of promoting dialogue while keeping its guard up to avert more violence, indicating that it intends to protect national stability at a politically delicate time.

