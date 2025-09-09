Nepal Army Deployed as Anti-Ban Protests Leave 17 Dead, Dozens Injured

Kathmandu was shaken by violent street protests on Monday after police fired on protesters who were rallying against the government's broad ban on social media websites. At least 17 were killed and dozens wounded as violence spread across the capital.

Police official Shekhar Khanal affirmed the death toll, and 28 security officials were injured as protests went late into the night. Hospitals in Kathmandu reported filled emergency wards, with six confirmed dead at Bir Hospital, two at Civil Hospital and two others at KMC Hospital.

The intensity of the violence prompted the government to bring in the Nepal Army to clamp down on the situation.

In a major political development, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak of the Nepali Congress resigned on “moral grounds”, according to party insiders. The Congress is a key partner in Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli’s coalition government.

‘Gen Z’ Takes to the Streets

They were led by thousands of young adults—many of whom were still in school—brandishing the "Gen Z" flag. Brandishing national flags, the participants sang the national anthem at the start of their procession before chanting slogans: "Stop corruption, not social media."

It started as a mass protest that turned violent when protesters pushed past barbed-wire barricades and charged into the Parliament complex. Riot police fought back with batons, rubber bullets, tear gas, and water cannons but were later outnumbered and had to withdraw to the building.

"We were moved by the social media blockade, but that is not the only thing bringing us here," said 24-year-old Yujan Rajbhandari, a student. "We are demonstrating against corruption in Nepal that has been institutionalized."

20-year-old Ikshama Tumrok condemned what she termed the government's "autocratic mind-set." She continued: "We want change. Others lived through this, but it has to stop with our generation."

Government Clamps Down

The authorities had already issued a prohibitory order around Parliament between 12:30 pm and 10:00 pm, prohibiting all public movement, grouping, or sit-ins. It was later extended to high-security areas around the Presidential Palace, the Vice-President's house, and the Prime Minister's Office.

Protests continued in other cities despite the imposition of the curfew, triggered by outrage over the abrupt shutdown of 26 social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube and X.

The government stated that the ban came after a Supreme Court order compelling social media platforms to register in Nepal, hire local grievance officers and adhere to rules. While TikTok, Viber and three others signed up, the others were shut down last week.

Government officials claimed the step was about accountability, not censorship. But rights organizations and students charged the government with trying to silence dissent.

"There have been movements overseas against corruption, and they are scared the same will happen here," said protester Bhumika Bharati.

Hospitals Beset

Physicians painted a bleak picture as emergency departments were full of gunshot and tear gas-related injuries. "Our emergency room is full," reported Ranjana Nepal, information officer at Civil Hospital. Employees at other hospitals said the same, anonymously because they were not cleared to make any comments.

A History of Online Censorship

Nepal has previously restricted online platforms. The government banned Telegram last year due to online scams, and only removed a nine-month ban on TikTok in August 2024 after the firm promised to obey the law.

The new ban, however, follows as Parliament is considering a new bill that critics are warning will institutionalise censorship by imposing broad controls over what is allowed on the internet.

On Sunday, the government maintained that it was still committed to free expression and said the restrictions were only temporary.

But with 17 deaths on a single day, Nepal today is faced with its deadliest clash between youth citizens and the state in years—one ignited not only by the loss of social media, but by a generation's outrage against corruption and authoritarian rule.

Also Read: Nepal on The Boil: Will Social Media Ban Ignite a Larger Gen Z Uprising?