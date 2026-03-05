Months After 'Gen Z Movement', Voting Begins for Nepal General Elections

Voting for Nepal’s 2026 general election commenced on Thursday across the country, including in the capital Kathmandu, marking a decisive political moment after months of instability. The Nepal general election is being held following the dramatic ouster of the KP Sharma Oli-led coalition in September and the subsequent dissolution of the House of Representatives.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 5 pm, with authorities aiming to ensure a smooth transition from a six-month interim arrangement to a fully elected government.

What Triggered Fresh Mandate

The current election traces its origins to September 12, when Sushila Karki, in her first major executive decision, recommended dissolving the House to President Ramchandra Paudel. The move followed intense political unrest driven by what has been described as a “Gen Z movement,” which culminated in the fall of the Oli government.

The Election Commission of Nepal confirmed that all logistical arrangements had been completed to facilitate free and fair voting. Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari stated that preparations were in place to ensure transparency and security.

“All the arrangements for free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections are in place,” Bhandari said, urging voters to participate without fear during the 10-hour polling window.

A Security Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Karki on Wednesday reviewed the security framework and concluded that the arrangements were likely to make this election more peaceful and transparent than previous cycles.

Voter Demographics, Candidates

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, a total of 18,903,689 voters are registered for this election, an increase of more than 915,000 since 2022. Notably, 52 per cent of registered voters fall in the 18-40 age bracket, placing significant electoral influence in the hands of young citizens.

These voters will decide the fate of 6,541 candidates contesting 275 seats in the House of Representatives.

Under the first-past-the-post system, 2,263 candidates represent 65 political parties, while 1,143 candidates are contesting as independents. Gender disparity remains evident in direct contests, with 3,017 male candidates compared to only 388 women, and a single candidate representing the sexual and gender minority community.

Visuals from the Annapurna Vinayak School polling centre in Kathmandu showed voters lining up early in the morning. Among those casting their ballot was former mayor and rapper Balendra ‘Balen’ Shah.

Security Deployment, Turnout Targets

Security has emerged as a central focus of the Nepal general election. A total of 341,113 personnel have been mobilised nationwide, including 149,000 temporary “election police” recruited for a 40-day period to safeguard polling stations and ballot transport.

Officials expressed confidence that no force would be able to disrupt the electoral process. Bhandari also voiced optimism that a surge in young voters would help increase turnout and reduce the number of invalid ballots.

Historically, Nepal has recorded an average voter turnout of 69.4 per cent since 2006. However, participation dipped to 61.4 per cent in 2022. Authorities are now aiming to exceed that figure.

To ensure the timely tabulation of results, helicopters will be deployed to transport ballot boxes from remote hilly regions. As reported by The Kathmandu Post, the commission plans to begin publishing first-past-the-post results within 24 hours after counting begins.

With political stability and generational change at stake, the outcome of Nepal’s 2026 general election is set to shape the country’s immediate democratic trajectory.