Nepal Landslide Sweeps Two Buses into River; Rescue Operations Underway

Nepal is witnessing a massive search and rescue operation after a devastating landslide on the Madan-Ashrit Highway early Friday morning swept two buses into the Trishuli River. The incident occurred around 3:30 am amid heavy downpour, involving the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and the Ganpati Deluxe bus, which was headed from Kathmandu to Gaur in Rautahat.
According to preliminary reports, the Angel bus was carrying 24 passengers, while the Ganpati Deluxe had 41 people on board. Tragically, only three passengers from the Ganpati Deluxe managed to escape by jumping out of the vehicle.
The rescue operation, which includes personnel from the Nepal Disaster Management Training School in Kurintar, has been swiftly mobilized. "Forty-five personnel from the Armed Police Force Nepal's 17th Battalion in Chitwan and 25 individuals, including seven divers from the Disaster Management Training School, are at the accident scene," stated DSP Shailendra Thapa, Co-Spokesperson of the Armed Police Force, in a phone interview with ANI.
Superintendent of Police Bhawesh Rimal confirmed that Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel are en route to the incident site. Debris from the landslides has also obstructed traffic on the Narayanghat-Mugling road section, complicating the rescue efforts.
In a post on X, Nepal's Army stated, "On the 28th of Ashadh, Chitwan District, Bharatpur-29 Narayangadh-Muglin road section, after receiving the news that the buses carrying passengers had collapsed in Simaltal, Chitwan-based forces including divers have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation with the help of other security agencies and locals."
The nation anxiously awaits updates as rescue teams battle harsh conditions to save as many lives as possible from this tragic disaster.