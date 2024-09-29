Nepal: Over 100 Dead as Severe Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

Nepal is grappling with a catastrophic wave of floods, landslides, and inundations that has claimed at least 112 lives over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Armed Police Force (APF) and Nepal Police.
The disaster has also left 68 individuals missing and caused injuries to over 100 others people.
As of Sunday morning, the death toll includes 34 fatalities in Kavrepalanchowk, 20 in Lalitpur, 15 in Dhading, 12 in Kathmandu, seven in Makwanpur, four in Sindhupalchowk, three in Dolakha, and five each in Panchthar and Bhaktapur districts. Additionally, two deaths have been reported in Dhankuta and Solukhumbu, with one each in Ramchhap, Mahottari, and Sunsari districts.
Further, Kathmandu experienced a record-breaking 323 millimeters of rainfall within 24 hours on Saturday, marking the highest level recorded in 54 years. Since Thursday evening, heavy rains, driven by water vapor from the Bay of Bengal and a regional low-pressure system, have triggered a humanitarian crisis across Nepal.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued warnings for 56 out of the country’s 77 districts, urging residents to exercise caution amid the ongoing severe weather. With nine of the ten highest peaks in the world, Nepal is facing above-average rainfall this year, affecting approximately 1.8 million people. The NDRRMA has also projected that around 412,000 households may be impacted by monsoon-related disasters.