Nepal: Over 100 Dead as Severe Floods and Landslides Wreak Havoc

As of Sunday morning, the death toll includes 34 fatalities in Kavrepalanchowk, 20 in Lalitpur, 15 in Dhading, 12 in Kathmandu, seven in Makwanpur, four in Sindhupalchowk, three in Dolakha, and five each in Panchthar and Bhaktapur districts. Additionally, two deaths have been reported in Dhankuta and Solukhumbu, with one each in Ramchhap, Mahottari, and Sunsari districts.