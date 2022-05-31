Nepal Plane Crash: 12 Bodies to be Flown to Kathmandu

After the mortal remains of 22 passengers were recovered from the Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft crash site in Mutsang district of Nepal on Sunday morning, 12 bodies will be flown to Kathmandu today.

10 bodies have already been brought to the base station in Khabang-Mustang on Monday. Two bodies were brought to the base station today.

Meanwhile, the black box has also been recovered from the crash site.

Search operations for the missing bodies are continuing in the Himalayas which as per the officials are engulfed by a thick blanket of fog reducing the visibility.

“Depending on the weather condition the bodies will be flown to Kathmandu via Pokhara. Possibly, the search and rescue operation will come to an end if the weather permits," Nepal Army Spokesperson told ANI.

The aircraft, which took off from Pokhara for Jomsom in Mustang at 9:55 am on May 29, lost contact shortly after takeoff and was later found at Sansure Cliff in Mustang on Monday morning.

The Tara aircraft was carrying four Indians, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Soon after the incident, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of the Himalayan Nation issued a press statement on Monday regarding the formation of a five-member panel to probe into the tragic crash, stating that Senior Aeronautical Engineer Ratish Chandra Lal Suman would lead the team.

A preliminary investigation made by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has shown that the crash might have occurred due to bad weather conditions.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba extended his heartfelt tributes to the deceased and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Mustang is one of the mountainous and fifth-largest districts of the Himalayan nation which hosts the pilgrimage of Muktinath Temple.

