Nepal Plane Crash: 18 Killed, Pilot Sole Survivor

The aircraft, carrying 19 people, including two crew members and 17 technicians, slipped off the runway and crashed into a field east of the airport.
At least 18 passengers were killed after a Saurya Airlines domestic flight crashed while attempting to take off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport on July 24. The aircraft, carrying 19 people, including two crew members and 17 technicians, slipped off the runway and crashed into a field east of the airport. The sole survivor, the pilot, was transported to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment. According to a doctor at the hospital, the pilot sustained injuries to the eyes but is not in any danger.

Crash Details and Emergency Response

The Saurya Airlines plane was en route to Pokhara when it crashed shortly after takeoff. Local media images showed smoke rising from the crash site and wreckage scattered across a ditch. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. Emergency responders and rescue workers were seen sifting through the charred remains of the plane, with bodies being carried to ambulances on stretchers.

Cause and Conditions

The exact cause of the crash remains unclear. Tribhuvan International Airport, a key hub for both international and domestic flights in Nepal, has been closed as emergency crews continue their work. Despite the ongoing monsoon season, it was not raining at the time of the crash, although visibility was low across Kathmandu.

Aircraft and Airline Information

Saurya Airlines, which operates domestic flights within Nepal, uses two Bombardier CRJ-200 regional jets, both around 20 years old, according to Flight Radar 24. The aircraft involved in the crash was one of these jets.

Historical Context

Nepal's air safety record has faced significant scrutiny in recent years. In 2019, a Bangladeshi airliner crashed at Tribhuvan airport, resulting in 51 fatalities. An investigation revealed that the plane was misaligned with the runway, and the pilot was disoriented. In 2015, a Turkish Airlines jet skidded off a slippery runway at the same airport during dense fog, though no serious injuries were reported among the 238 people on board.

Visuals and Reactions

Television footage showed firefighters battling the blaze, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Rescue workers and local residents were seen assisting at the crash site, highlighting the severity of the incident and the community's response.

The tragedy has once again brought attention to Nepal's challenging air safety conditions and the need for improved aviation standards.

