UP: Ghazipur Village Mourns Death of Its 4 Residents in Nepal Plane Crash

The plane crash in Nepal's Pokhara has made the Alawalpur Afga village of Ghazipur inconsolable, as among the five Indians who were killed in the Yeti Airlines aircraft crash on Sunday, four were residents of this UP district.

The deceased are identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Vishal Sharma, Sonu and Anil Rajbhar. All of them were between 22 to 27 years of age group and were running different businesses here. Their family members are in a state of distress.

Chandra Maurya, the father of the late Kushwaha, said he was the only earning member of the family. The deceased used to run a public service centre.

Kushwaha's brother Abhinesh, said, "I am in a daze; I don't know what we will do now. After listening to the news about his death, my father and mother are in a very bad condition."

The same is the situation at Vishal Sharma's house where villagers have gathered to share their grief while his elder brother and father are in a state of shock.

His friends said that they could not believe that Sharma was no more among them.

One of his friends said that when the plane was about to land, he was liking his friend's photograph on Facebook, and Sharma was in a live chat with his friends.

The whole district is inconsolable and the local shopkeepers have not opened their shops today.

"In this hour of grief, the entire region stands with the deceased's family," a shopowner said.